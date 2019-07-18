Vivian calls on Jokowi in Jakarta

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is in Jakarta for a three-day working visit, called on Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday, and congratulated him and Indonesia on the successful conduct of elections in one of the world's largest democracies.

During their meeting at Istana Bogor, they also discussed Mr Joko's vision for Indonesia in the coming years, said Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post.

"Singapore and Indonesia will continue to collaborate closely and comprehensively across the wide range of opportunities," he said, adding that he looked forward to seeing the President in Singapore soon for the Republic's Bicentennial National Day Parade, and for the next Leaders' Retreat later this year.

Later, in a press statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two leaders reaffirmed the longstanding and close ties between Singapore and Indonesia, and discussed how the two countries could build on this strong foundation in the coming years.

The ministry also said Dr Balakrishnan called on former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at his residence in Bogor, where both discussed the importance of building strong, long-term relationships.

Dr Balakrishnan also met National Awakening Party chairman Muhaimin Iskandar and former Jakarta vice-governor Sandiaga Uno, and discussed ongoing developments in Singapore, Indonesia and the region.