Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Malaysian states of Kedah and Penang

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit the states of Kedah and Penang this week, as part of the Republic's efforts to deepen its overall engagement with Malaysia.

The visit, scheduled for Thursday (Aug 29) and Friday, will take in an audience with the ruler of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

At the audience, Dr Balakrishnan will meet members of the Kedah state government, including Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir and members of his state executive council.

Datuk Seri Mukhriz is the son of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

In Penang, the minister will meet the Governor Abdul Rahman Abbas as well as Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and several members of his state executive council.

Dr Balakrishnan will also meet Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar, the MP for Permatang Pauh and daughter of Malaysia's prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, the visit will help enhance Singapore's strong historical, economic and people-to-people ties with the states of Kedah and Penang.

Both states are governed by Pakatan Harapan, the ruling coalition which also forms Malaysia's central government.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the ministry.