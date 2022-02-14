Vivian Balakrishnan on official visit to Cambodia from Feb 15 to 17

SINGAPORE - Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on an official visit from Tuesday (Feb 15) to Thursday, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MFA) press release issued on Monday.

Dr Balakrishnan will have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Hun Sen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and other prominent Cambodian personalities on the first two days of the visit.

According to the MFA, the purpose of the visit is to reaffirm the warm and long-standing relations between Singapore and Cambodia.

Following the interactions with the Cambodian leadership and personalities, Minister Balakrishnan will then participate in the Asean Foreign Ministers' Retreat on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Retreat is the first in a series of meetings that Cambodia will be hosting as Chair of Asean in 2022, under the theme "Asean A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together".

During the Retreat, Asean member states will discuss Asean's priorities for the year, take stock of Asean's community-building efforts and cooperation with Asean's external partners, and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied on his visit by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.