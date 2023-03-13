Vivian Balakrishnan and Johor leaders welcome full resumption of cross-border visits

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met leaders in Johor, Malaysia on Monday, as they welcomed the full resumption of cross-border visits and exchanges between Singapore and Johor since the reopening of borders.

During his one-day visit, Dr Balakrishnan had an audience with Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar. He also called on Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and met Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The leaders reaffirmed the longstanding and close ties between Singapore and Johor, said an MFA spokesman in a statement.

“They were happy to note the good progress made on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, and the commencement of ferry services between both sides, which will enhance connectivity and alleviate congestion on the Causeway,” the spokesman added.

Dr Balakrishnan and the Johor leaders agreed to explore new areas of cooperation between Singapore and Johor, and to continue to cooperate closely “for the mutual benefit of our peoples”.

Dr Balakrishnan’s trip comes after Datuk Onn Hafiz’s three-day working visit to Singapore in February. The Menteri Besar had discussions with various Singapore agencies on electric vehicle infrastructure, flood mitigation and agri-food technology.