Visitors to Thailand from 9 places, including Singapore, advised to self-quarantine for 2 weeks and report whereabouts

BANGKOK - Visitors and returnees arriving in Thailand from nine places hit by the coronavirus outbreak, including Singapore, have been advised to self-quarantine for two weeks and report their whereabouts to the Thai authorities, Thai health officials said on Wednesday (March 4).

A breach of the self-quarantine order will result in a maximum of one year imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht (S$4,430). This law will take effect once a revision of high-risk countries and places is made and published in the royal gazette.

Singapore was listed among the nine places as "high-risk" in an announcement by the Health Ministry on Tuesday but the list was later withdrawn before an advisory was issued again on Wednesday.

The eight other places are China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, France, Italy and Iran.

It is also unclear how the authorities will track down each individual's whereabouts and check his or her health daily.

Visitors who cannot present a valid address in Thailand will be deported to the places they came from, said Public Health Ministry spokesman Taweesilp Wisanuyotin.

Those who have to self-quarantine must refrain from leaving their residences, stay in separate rooms and keep a distance of at least 1m from others. They are also required to record their temperature and symptoms daily.

If they are found to have a high temperature, they will be moved to a medical facility for treatment.

The announcement came four days after the designation of Covid-19 - the illness caused by the new coronavirus - as a dangerous communicable disease took effect.

Thailand now has 43 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death - 35-year-old Thai male retail worker who also had dengue fever.

About one million Singaporeans visit Thailand each year.

Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told a press briefing all travellers from the South Korean city of Daegu and the North Gyeongsang Province will be quarantined in government facilities amid the influx of thousands of Thai returnees.

There are more than 150,000 Thais working illegally in South Korea, which has more than 5,300 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths.