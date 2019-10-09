Viral video shows water pouring from KL airport ceiling

PETALING JAYA • A video showing water pouring from the ceiling at the main terminal building of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has gone viral.

Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings, through its Facebook page, said the incident occurred at 3.40pm on Monday.

"At 3.40pm ... Flying Emporium, an outlet located at the contact pier leading to the domestic gates at KLIA main terminal, experienced heavy leakage from the roof due to extreme weather conditions.

"The airport operations team had acted quickly and deployed people and machinery to arrest the situation," it said in the post.

However, it did not state what the "extreme weather conditions" were that caused water to gush through the roof.

The operator said that passengers were immediately directed to one side of the area that was not affected, while wet vacuum machines were deployed to suction water from the affected area.

"The leakage stopped after 20 minutes and the situation was under control within an hour.

"We wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passengers and business partners," it said, thanking the airport staff and community for their swift action.



Water pouring from the leaking ceiling of the main terminal building of Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday. PHOTO: _LOVESHAK/TWITTER



It added that the matter was being investigated and actions to further improve the airport's infrastructure would be taken.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK