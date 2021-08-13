Viral video of 'hugging queue' for vaccine in KL sparks outcry

KUALA LUMPUR • A viral video showing a group of people queueing in close proximity to one another outside a vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur has sparked anger and raised concerns of further outbreaks in Malaysia, where the authorities are struggling to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The seven-minute video, apparently taken outside the Rumah Prihatin @ Grand Seasons hotel, also a vaccination centre, showed people queueing so closely that at some point, they looked like they were hugging one another.

The video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, prompted Malay-sian Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to urge the authorities to take action.

"I am shocked to see the video of the situation at the Rumah Prihatin Grand Seasons... which was so crowded. The Covid-19 restrictions have been flouted.

"I hope the authorities can ensure situations where foreign workers are crammed like this will not occur again because it can cause an outbreak.

"I will contact the relevant ministries and the police so that this incident can be handled immediately," Mr Ismail said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the video, a man was seen dismounting his motorcycle on the side of a road before shouting at the crowd to maintain safe distancing.

He also asked the patrol officers at the scene to intervene, and made a plea to International Trade and Industries Minister Azmin Ali to "do something", as he said many of those waiting in line appeared to be foreigners.

Later in the video, the man said the police had complained about his motorcycle being parked illegally when they should be more concerned about the line of people breaking the safety protocols.

"Why are you busying yourself with my motorcycle parked on the yellow line, but not the thousands who were queueing like they were hugging one another?" he asked.

"Why do the people in power - from ministers to police - not know how to exercise their powers in situations like this?

"People are dying. Fathers, mothers, children - all these people are dying. Use your powers," the man, visibly upset and in tears, said to the camera.

The video garnered more than five million views as at yesterday, with the vast majority of the more than 12,000 comments on the post supporting the man.

Police said they have deployed a compliance team to control the situation at the vaccination centre.

"Word has been spread to the public in attendance to observe social distancing and wear face masks, as stated in the SOPs (standard operating procedures).

"The compliance team successfully controlled the situation at the centre until the vaccination programme was over," Dang Wangi district police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya was quoted by the Malaysiakini news portal as saying.

The hotel on Wednesday attributed the long queue to a misun-derstanding that it would pro-vide walk-in vaccinations for non-Malaysians.

The crowd had refused to leave despite being asked to disperse by the police, said Rumah Prihatin @ Grand Seasons, a charity hotel that opened last month. It provides meals, beds and counsel-ling services to people affected by the pandemic.

The only public centre offering walk-in vaccinations for non-Malaysians is at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the hotel added.