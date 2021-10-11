For Subscribers
Violence spinning out of control in Myanmar amid anger at military
Peaceful activists lose hopes of foreign mediation, see war as the only way to go
Khayan is a largely rural township near Yangon in Myanmar. Like much of the rest of the country, it is on edge.
An army captain was killed there in August in a drive-by shooting. Similarly gunned down was a junta-appointed village administrator who once ran for election as a member of the military proxy, the Union Solidarity and Development Party.