Violence, bad management

JAKARTA - Volatile crowds and violent fan groups have long been a hallmark of Indonesian football, left reeling from Saturday's rioting in East Java in which at least 125 people were killed following Arema FC's defeat by Persebaya Surabaya.

The sport is the country's most popular, with huge crowds turning out for bitter clashes between local rivals in the 18-team top-flight league, but the game has been blighted by hooliganism, heavy-handed policing and mismanagement.

Home to nearly 275 million people, Indonesia has rarely been able to harness its potential and has failed to qualify for the World Cup since its one and only appearance in 1938, when the country was still known as the Dutch East Indies.

Beset by issues both on and off the field - at one point, two rival leagues each claimed to be the country's top division - the country was banned from all international football by governing body Fifa in 2015 for government interference.

It was allowed back a year later, after a series of reforms, and is due to host the Fifa Under-20 World Cup next May after the competition was delayed by two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indonesia, which last organised a major event in 2007 when it co-hosted the Asian Cup, the continental championship for national teams, is also bidding to organise the 2023 edition after China withdrew from hosting earlier this year.

A decision on that bid, where Indonesia is competing with Qatar and South Korea, is expected to be announced by the Asian Football Confederation's executive committee on Oct 17.

Violence around the game has remained a constant, however, with rivalries in the Indonesian top flight regularly turning deadly.

Between 1994 and 2019, 74 fans died in football-related violence, according to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corp, with Persib Bandung supporters banned from matches in 2018 after the lynching of a Persija Jakarta fan.

Major football stadium disasters over the last 40 years

Here is a look at some of the other major disasters in football stadiums over the last 40 years.

January 2022, Cameroon

At least eight people died and 38 were injured in a stampede at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon before the host country's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 game against Comoros.

February 2012, Egypt

Fans rioted at the end of a match between rivals Al-Masry and Al-Ahly in the city of Port Said. At least 73 were killed and over 1,000 injured, and the Egyptian league was suspended for two years.

March 2009, Ivory Coast

At least 19 people were killed during a stampede at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium before a World Cup qualifying match against Malawi.

May 2001, Ghana

Around 126 people were killed in a stampede at Accra's main football stadium when police fired tear gas at rioting fans, in one of Africa's worst football disasters.

April 2001, South Africa At least 43 people were crushed to death when fans tried to force their way into Johannesburg's Ellis Park Stadium midway through a top South African league match.

October 1996, Guatemala

Up to 82 people died and at least 147 were injured when an avalanche of fans tumbled down seats and a flight of stairs at a World Cup qualifying match between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City.

May 1992, France

A stand at Bastia's Furiani Stadium collapsed before a French Cup semi-final against Olympique de Marseille, killing 18 and injuring more than 2,300.

Last year, the French Parliament passed a law banning professional matches taking place in the country on May 5 in memory of the victims.

January 1991, South Africa

Forty-two people died in a stampede during a pre-season game at the Oppenheimer Stadium in the mining town of Orkney between the Kaizer Chiefs and the Orlando Pirates. A Pirates fan had attacked Chiefs supporters in the crowd with a knife.

April 1989, Britain

Ninety-six Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an overcrowded and fenced-in enclosure at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

One victim died in July 2021, 32 years after suffering severe and irreversible brain damage at Hillsborough.

March 1988, Nepal

A stampede towards locked exits in a hailstorm at Nepal's national football stadium in Kathmandu killed more than 90 fans. May 1985, Belgium Thirty-nine fans died and more than 600 were injured in fan violence before the European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels.

May 1985, Britain

At least 56 people were killed and more than 200 injured when fire broke out in the stands at the Valley Parade stadium in Bradford during a third-division match against Lincoln City.

October 1982, Russia

Fans were crushed as they left a Uefa Cup tie between Spartak Moscow and Dutch side HFC Haarlem at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Officials from the former Soviet Union did not disclose the tragedy for years.

When they did, they gave an official death toll of 66, although the numbers who died in a crush at one exit could have been as high as 340.

