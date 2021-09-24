Villages count cost of defensive war against military in Myanmar

Soldiers destroy homes, execute civilians and sabotage food supplies as fighting heats up

Tan Hui Yee‍ Indochina Bureau Chief In Bangkok 
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Flaring armed conflict between Myanmar's military regime and groups resisting the Feb 1 coup is laying waste to villages in the heartland, some two weeks after the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) declared a "people's defensive war".

Localised "people's defence forces" have not only ambushed troops, but also destroyed infrastructure like telecommunications towers belonging to a military-linked firm. In response, soldiers destroyed homes, sabotaged food supplies and even executed civilians, eyewitnesses told The Straits Times.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 24, 2021, with the headline 'Villages count cost of defensive war against military in Myanmar'.
