Villages count cost of defensive war against military in Myanmar

Flaring armed conflict between Myanmar's military regime and groups resisting the Feb 1 coup is laying waste to villages in the heartland, some two weeks after the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) declared a "people's defensive war".

Localised "people's defence forces" have not only ambushed troops, but also destroyed infrastructure like telecommunications towers belonging to a military-linked firm. In response, soldiers destroyed homes, sabotaged food supplies and even executed civilians, eyewitnesses told The Straits Times.