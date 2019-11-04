Villagers airlifted to safety after Philippine quakes

Rescuers evacuating villagers trapped in their mountaintop homes by landslides triggered by powerful earthquakes, in north Cotabato province on the Philippine island of Mindanao.

Three major earthquakes - all of magnitude 6.3 or higher - and hundreds of aftershocks have rocked the southern region of Mindanao since Oct 16, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 600, the national disaster relief agency said yesterday. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced.

The government said aid has reached affected communities and instructed people to go to evacuation centres for help.