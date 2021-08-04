Vietnam's vaccine roll-out too slow, says health minister

HANOI • Vietnam's Covid-19 vaccination drive has been too slow in many areas, state media quoted the country's health minister as saying yesterday, as the nation battles its worst coronavirus outbreak yet.

Vietnam successfully contained the coronavirus for most of last year, but an outbreak driven by the Delta variant, infecting more than 160,000 people since late April, has increased pressure on the authorities for a faster vaccination roll-out.

"Vaccination is now a priority and urgent task for localities," Mr Nguyen Thanh Long was quoted as saying by Vietnam News Agency.

Data from the Health Ministry showed Vietnam has fully vaccinated only 700,000 people, or less than 1 per cent of the country's 98 million people, since it launched a roll-out in early March. Seven million doses have been administered, though this accounted for only 42.5 per cent of the vaccines received so far.

The ministry yesterday reported 8,429 new infections, up from 7,455 cases on Monday, raising the country's caseload to 170,190 overall.

The wave of infections has forced about a third of Vietnam's cities and provinces to impose strict restrictions, including in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City and capital Hanoi. The government last week said it would accelerate its vaccination drive in Ho Chi Minh City, adding that "the city is switching its focus to treatment to limit the number of deaths".

The country's Covid-19 death toll hit 2,071 yesterday, according to the ministry. More than 95 per cent of the deaths were recorded in the past month.

Vietnam is set to approve the use of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, state media reported yesterday.

REUTERS