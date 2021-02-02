Vietnam's party chief vows to push on for economic growth

HANOI • The Communist Party of Vietnam's re-election of Mr Nguyen Phu Trong, granting him a rare third term in office, signalled that the country would continue its push for strong economic growth and maintain its tough anti-corruption campaign.

The party's newly elected central committee also chose 18 members of the Politburo, which in turn nominates candidates to be prime minister, president and chair of the National Assembly.

Parliament will vote on the nominees, whose names were not officially released, later this year. The selection process occurs in secret and involves political compromises for party unity.

"There will be many opportunities and advantages, but also lots of challenges and difficulties that are unpredictable," Mr Trong said at a closing ceremony speech yesterday, a day after his re-election.

"Therefore we must not be negligent, must not be complacent... We have to be humble and learn more to deserve people's trust."

Mr Trong, 76, known as a staunch anti-corruption crusader, has endorsed Vietnam's continued integration with the global economy.

He and the other leaders will face the immediate task of reviving the nation's export-dependent economy amid the global pandemic, navigating growing tensions between the United States and China - its most important trade partners - and managing increasing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Mr Trong will be the longest-serving general secretary since Mr Le Duan, who held the position from September 1960 until his death in July 1986.

Some observers have speculated that the party chief, who has had past health issues, may step down before the end of his third term.

He also became president in 2018 following the death of President Tran Dai Quang, though analysts expect him to relinquish that role after Parliament votes on a new president.

Mr Trong, during a media briefing, said he did not seek a third term, preferring to retire because he is "old and not in good health".

ECONOMIC AMBITION We aim to make our country a developed country, following the socialist orientation, by the middle of the 21st century. MR NGUYEN PHU TRONG, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

However, he vowed to continue his "blazing furnace" campaign against graft after overseeing the arrests of hundreds of party members, including a former Politburo member sentenced to prison, for corruption during his previous term.

"This anti-corruption fight is still very hard," Mr Trong said.

Delegates at the national party congress approved a five-year economic blueprint that calls for private companies to account for more than half of the economy by 2025, from 42 per cent now.

"We aim to make our country a developed country, following the socialist orientation, by the middle of the 21st century," Mr Trong said.

BLOOMBERG