Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City reports first three deaths linked to hand, foot and mouth disease in 2026

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Nearly 7,300 cases have been reported in Ho Chi Minh City since the beginning of the year.

HO CHI MINH CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said on March 24 that three deaths linked to hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have been recorded since the start of 2026 , as infections surge across the city.

No fatalities were reported during the same period in 2025.

In week 11 (March 9 to 15), the city recorded 837 HFMD cases, up 97.1 per cent compared with the average of the previous four weeks (424 cases) and 241.3 per cent higher year on year, the centre said.

Cumulatively, nearly 7,300 cases have been reported citywide since the beginning of the year.

During week 11, approximately 117 of 168 wards and communes reported increases compared with the previous four-week average, with 37 localities seeing sharp rises.

The city also recorded 30 school-based clusters and 49 community clusters.

Several areas have seen notable increases, including Ho Tram Commune, which reported four HFMD clusters.

Regarding patients from other provinces, hospitals in the city admitted 138 HFMD cases from outside localities in week 11, accounting for 20.6 per cent of the total.

To date, eight severe cases have been recorded, six of which were referred from other provinces, representing 75 per cent of severe infections.

Major treatment hub

The centre’s head said the city serves as a major treatment hub for infectious disease patients nationwide, particularly severe cases.

“This has placed significant pressure on the city’s healthcare system, especially tertiary hospitals.”

In the coming period, the health sector will step up surveillance, ensure early detection, swiftly contain outbreaks, and intensify public communication on prevention measures, particularly in nurseries and home-based childcare groups.

At the same time, the centre is conducting pathogen surveillance, including testing all patients classified at clinical grade 2B or higher.

Since the start of the year, 25 samples have been tested, with six confirmed positive for Enterovirus 71 (EV71), a strain known to cause severe complications in HFMD patients.

The centre has also instructed the local authorities to strengthen monitoring of HFMD prevention and control, track causative agents, and manage and update data on cases and outbreak clusters through the designated software system.

How to prevent HFMD

Health experts have warned that the re-emergence of the EV71 strain, associated with severe cases, underscores the need for heightened vigilance.

They recommend five key measures to protect children:

First, wash hands frequently with soap.

Second, clean and disinfect toys, floors and commonly used items.

Third, monitor infected children closely for seven to 10 days.

Fourth, ensure infected children stay home from school to prevent transmission.

Fifth, take children to hospital immediately if warning signs appear, including startling, limb tremors, persistent high fever, repeated vomiting, rapid breathing or lethargy.

THE VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK