Letter from Phu Quoc
The next Bali or Jeju? Vietnam’s biggest isle aims to become a ‘global island destination’
- Phu Quoc is rushing to complete $6.6 billion of projects before APEC 2027.
- Tourism is growing steadily, while new infrastructure and direct flights are making the island increasingly accessible to international visitors.
- Phu Quoc wants to build its brand and sustain interest beyond APEC — but can it become a major global destination without losing its appeal?
AI generated
PHU QUOC, Vietnam – Phu Quoc was once the sort of Vietnamese island where visitors came for the beaches and stayed because there was little else to do.
Now, there is hardly a corner of it where something isn’t being built.