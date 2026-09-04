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Letter from Phu Quoc

The next Bali or Jeju? Vietnam’s biggest isle aims to become a ‘global island destination’

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The Venetian Canal inside the Grand World Phu Quoc entertainment complex.

The Venetian Canal inside the Grand World Phu Quoc entertainment complex.

ST PHOTO: NGA PHAM

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Nga Pham

  • Phu Quoc is rushing to complete $6.6 billion of projects before APEC 2027.
  • Tourism is growing steadily, while new infrastructure and direct flights are making the island increasingly accessible to international visitors.
  • Phu Quoc wants to build its brand and sustain interest beyond APEC — but can it become a major global destination without losing its appeal?

AI generated

PHU QUOC, Vietnam – Phu Quoc was once the sort of Vietnamese island where visitors came for the beaches and stayed because there was little else to do.

Now, there is hardly a corner of it where something isn’t being built.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.