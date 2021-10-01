Vietnam's biggest city to resume most activities from today

HANOI • Vietnam's commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City will resume most normal activities and services from today, after more than four months of stringent social distancing measures imposed in the country's biggest city and current Covid-19 hot spot.

"All checkpoints on the streets will be lifted and no travel permits will be needed after today," Mr Le Hoa Binh, deputy chairman of the city's people's committee, told a news conference yesterday.

"We are gradually opening, but put our residents' safety first."

The city of about nine million people has borne the brunt of Vietnam's coronavirus crisis, accounting for 80 per cent of the country's fatalities and half of its nearly 780,000 cases.

The capital Hanoi, however, has by comparison been only mildly impacted.

From today, Ho Chi Minh City's industrial parks, construction projects, malls, barber shops, hospitality facilities and restaurants for takeaways can resume operations, Mr Binh said.

Movement curbs have forced the closure of many factories in its industrial belt, prompting warnings from some foreign commerce groups that prolonged curbs could see them shift business to other countries.

"We foresee a huge shortage of labour force at manufacturing factories and construction when the city reopens," Mr Binh added. "There are many chances for the unemployed to find new jobs and start over."

Businesses considered as posing high Covid-19 infection risks will continue to be suspended, including bars, spas, karaoke and massage parlours as well as cinemas.

The authorities are also seeking to accelerate inoculation, prioritising workers and people over 50. About one-third of the city's residents have been fully vaccinated.

REUTERS, XINHUA