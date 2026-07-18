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Vietnamese gang smuggled meth hidden in tamarind jars to Japan via Thailand

The jars contained more than 2kg of crystal methamphetamine.

BANGKOK - A Vietnamese-led drug network used Thailand as a transit point to smuggle crystal methamphetamine concealed inside jars of tamarind paste to Japan, according to Bangkok police.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner police lieutenant-general Siam Boonsom announced the findings on July 17 alongside police major general Chaiya Phetpanya, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 7, and investigators from Bang Yi Khan Police Station.

The investigation followed the questioning of Sompong, a Thai suspect arrested in connection with the network.

Police said a person who earns money carrying goods overseas contacted officers on July 13 after becoming suspicious of jars of tamarind paste intended for delivery to Tokyo.

The containers felt unusually heavy, prompting the courier to hand them over for examination.

Investigators found six rounded packages wrapped in foil and hidden inside the jars. Tests confirmed that they contained more than 2kg of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice.

Operation allegedly directed from Hanoi

Police said the case resembled other incidents in which unsuspecting travellers had been asked to transport packages containing illegal substances.

A deeper investigation indicated that the network was operated by Vietnamese nationals, with a senior figure allegedly directing the operation from Hanoi.

The organisers reportedly used anonymous Facebook accounts to hire delivery riders to collect packages from homes occupied by Vietnamese nationals in Thailand.

The riders then delivered the goods to Thai couriers hired to carry them overseas, creating several layers between the organisers and the final shipment.

Police said the arrangement was designed to prevent investigators from tracing the packages directly back to those controlling the network.

Thai bank account used for payments

Investigators found that payments and other expenses linked to the operation were transferred through a bank account belonging to Sompong.

Vietnamese nationals allegedly took turns withdrawing between 20,000 (S$768) and 50,000 baht in cash from the account before returning to Vietnam shortly afterwards.

Police believe the pattern was intended to reduce the risk of arrest and make the financial trail more difficult to follow.

The investigation has led officers to believe that more than four people may have been involved.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four suspects: Sompong and three Vietnamese nationals allegedly responsible for withdrawing money, operating anonymous social-media accounts or directing parts of the operation.

Sompong has denied the allegations.

Police said his girlfriend was not among those named in the four warrants, although investigators believe she may have known about the operation and are examining her possible involvement. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK