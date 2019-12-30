Vietnam to punish firms for fake labels on China products

HANOI • Vietnam will punish four companies for fraudulent labels on products from China that the firms claimed were made locally, as the authorities expand their crackdown on Chinese manufacturers trying to bypass US tariffs.

The unidentified companies, which assemble bicycles, electric bikes and wooden shelves, admitted to the violations, according to a government statement.

Vietnam's Customs department is also investigating possible violations by five other companies, and expanding the probe into other products, such as solar energy batteries and LED lights.

The agency has also ordered the Customs authorities in nine cities and provinces to look into the activities of 24 other companies.

It is calling for closer examination of firms that had set up operations from late last year and which import Chinese spare parts and accessories for export to the United States and European Union.

Vietnam has strict rules on what constitutes products manufactured locally, while its trading partners could also take action against the country for not preventing goods from being mislabelled and allowing trade fraud.

Hanoi is stepping up efforts to stop Chinese exporters from trying to route their products through Vietnam in an attempt to avoid higher US tariffs.

Vietnam has strict rules on what constitutes products manufactured locally, while its trading partners could also take action against the country for not preventing goods from being mislabelled and allowing trade fraud. Hanoi is stepping up efforts to stop Chinese exporters from trying to route products through Vietnam in an attempt to avoid higher US tariffs.

Washington has, meanwhile, threatened to impose tariffs on the South-east Asian nation because of its rising trade surplus with the US.

Vietnam's goods surplus with the US climbed to US$46.3 billion (S$62.6 billion) in the first 10 months of this year - a 39 per cent increase from the same period last year - making it a target for the White House.

US President Donald Trump has called Vietnam a trade abuser, with Washington slapping tariffs of more than 400 per cent on steel from Vietnam due to charges of illegal trans-shipment.

Separately, China's Commerce Ministry yesterday said it has "proactively dealt with" trade frictions with the US this year.

The ministry has implemented the decisions of the central government and "resolutely safeguarded the interests of the country and the people", it said in a statement on its website after an annual work conference.

The US and China cooled their long-running trade war earlier this month, announcing a "phase one" agreement that would reduce some US tariffs in exchange for what White House officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the agreement in the first week of next month.

China's Commerce Ministry has said that it is in close touch with the US on signing the trade deal, and that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

According to US officials, under the deal China has agreed to increase purchases of American products and services by at least US$200 billion over the next two years.

Washington said that would include additional purchases of American farm products of US$32 billion over two years.

Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials.

A spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said that the details would be made public only after the official signing.

Mr Trump said last Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting at a signing ceremony to seal the agreement.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS