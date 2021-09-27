Vietnam to ease virus curbs, resume business activities

HANOI • Vietnam plans to ease coronavirus curbs and allow businesses to restart production from this week to prop up an economy which has suffered under lengthy lockdowns, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

The country, which until late April had maintained one of the world's best containment records, is seeking to co-exist with the virus instead of trying to maintain a zero-Covid-19 policy.

The current outbreak and curbs on movement have impacted its manufacturing-led economy, forcing the closure of some factories.

"Around Sept 30, safe localities can ease Covid-19 restrictions and revive business and social activities," Mr Chinh said on Saturday.

Adding that the pandemic is more or less under control, he said: "Fighting the pandemic is not just (about) setting up physical barriers and restrictions."

The decision comes as Vietnam has seen a drop in the daily death rate from the virus.

It reported 9,682 new cases on Saturday, marking the third consecutive day the daily figure has been below 10,000, although it rose to 10,011 new cases yesterday. It has recorded over 756,000 cases in total, with over 18,500 fatalities.

Foreign investors in Vietnam have warned the government that its strict lockdown rules in the south have forced some companies to move production.

Vietnam's gross domestic product could grow between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent this year, well below the government's earlier target of 6.5 per cent, Minister for Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung was cited by state media as saying.

Vietnam, with a population of 98 million, is accelerating its vaccination programme. Although daily inoculations have reached 700,000, its vaccination rate of 7.61 per cent is one of the region's lowest.

REUTERS