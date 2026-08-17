Vietnam targets natural sex ratio at birth by 2035, draft government plan shows

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The skew towards boys in Vietnam’s sex ratio at birth has been among the highest in Asia for years.

HANOI - Vietnam wants to bring its sex ratio at birth down to the natural level of about 106 boys for every 100 girls by 2035, according to a draft plan from the Ministry of Health that proposes action against sex-selection services and efforts to challenge long-standing preferences for sons.

The draft plan, which was released on Aug 15 for consultation and was reviewed by Reuters, targets a reduction in the sex ratio at birth to below 109 boys per 100 girls by 2030 and then to the natural level by 2035.

The skew towards boys in Vietnam’s sex ratio at birth has been among the highest in Asia for years.

The draft says the ratio stood at 112.2 boys per 100 girls in 2016, peaked at 114.8 in 2018 and eased to 110 in 2025.

Among the proposed measures to achieve the goal are stricter enforcement of laws banning foetal sex selection, stronger inspections of medical facilities, greater monitoring of online advertising for sex-selection services, as well as public campaigns.

The ministry attributed the imbalance in Vietnam’s sex ratio to a persistent preference for sons, pressure to produce male heirs, shrinking family sizes and easier access to prenatal sex-identification technologies.

The draft paper warned that a prolonged surplus of men could create long-term demographic and social pressures, including difficulties in the marriage market, rising gender inequality, gender-based violence, trafficking in women and girls, and broader challenges to social stability. REUTERS