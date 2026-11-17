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Nguyen Hoa Binh was on trial for his involvement in massive online investment scams that defrauded hundreds of people.

HANOI – A Vietnamese tech celebrity, one of almost 200 people on trial for involvement in massive online investment scams that defrauded hundreds of people, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Nguyen Hoa Binh, known as Shark Binh from his appearances on the Vietnamese version of Shark Tank, was found guilty of money laundering in Hanoi People’s Court on Nov 16 according to news website VnExpress.

The tech entrepreneur was accused of knowingly allowing his payment platform Ngan Luong to process money connected to a forex-investment scam, the government has said.

From June 2020 to Sept. 2022, some 232 victims transferred 318 billion dong (S$16 million) into e-wallet accounts linked to fraudulent trading platforms, police said.

The tech entrepreneur said in court earlier in November that he took responsibility for his actions and was prepared to go to jail, state media reported.

The verdict was part of a wider case involving alleged mastermind Pho Duc Nam, also known as Mr Pips, who was sentenced to life in prison, state media reported.

Prosecutors said he operated a network of fraudulent foreign-exchange and international securities trading platforms that defrauded more than 900 investors of over 1.5 trillion dong. The court ordered Mr Pips to pay back 822 billion dong, VnExpress said.

A further 186 defendants involved in the scheme were set to be sentenced on Nov 16.

The trial comes as Vietnam’s government steps up a crackdown on online fraud and cybercrime, combining tougher enforcement against criminal networks with greater scrutiny of the banking, payment and telecommunications systems that enable them.

Around 1,000 fraud cases were detected in the first half of this year, while some 668,000 bank accounts and e-wallets showed signs of illicit activities, state media reported.

Binh is also facing a separate criminal case involving the AntEx cryptocurrency project, which allegedly raised the equivalent of US$4.5 million (S$5.8 million) in USDT, also known as Tether, from about 30,000 investors in 2021.

Binh and his allies are accused of withdrawing money from the project’s main wallet, converting it into Vietnamese dong, and using the proceeds for illicit gain, according to the public security ministry.

He is accused of fraudulent appropriation of assets related to the AntEx project as well as violating accounting regulations, and of tax evasion through other companies within his business network. BLOOMBERG