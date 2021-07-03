Vietnam seeks to boost testing as cases hit record

HANOI • Vietnam reported a record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday and was preparing to conduct mass testing on half of the population of its biggest city, as it tries to contain its biggest outbreak so far.

Most of the 713 new cases were found in Ho Chi Minh City, the southern economic hub of nine million people, about half of which the authorities are aiming to test before next Tuesday.

The city plans to introduce home quarantine for suspected cases, a move that could be replicated nationwide. This would be a shift in strategy that until now has relied on centralised centres.

Vietnam has so far reported about 18,000 Covid-19 cases and 81 deaths from the disease, most of those since late April.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said it is crucial to try to tackle the spread now, or risk economic damage. "The outbreak will continue, with more cases found in the community, in industrial parks, in crowded areas, and could spread further into a larger outbreak."

Vaccine supplies will increase from this month, he said, with about 30 million doses likely to arrive in the third quarter.

He said the government plans to vaccinate 70 per cent to 75 per cent of the country's population of 98 million by the end of this year or early next year.

So far, around 200,000 people in the country have been fully vaccinated.

