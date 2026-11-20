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Under a revised penal code, capital punishment will be available for only four crimes: treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

HANOI – Vietnam abolished the death penalty for drug trafficking and several other crimes on Nov 20 , leaving execution available as a punishment for only four offences.

Communist Vietnam uses lethal injection as its execution method after retiring its firing squads in 2013, but has never made public the number of people it puts to death.

Amnesty International estimates more than 1,200 people were on death row in the country at the end of 2023.

In September, 11 people were condemned to die for trafficking drugs from France to Vietnam, according to media reports.

Under a revised penal code passed by the National Assembly on Nov 20 , capital punishment will be available for only four crimes: treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

In addition to drug trafficking, the offences removed from the list included crimes against humanity, war crimes, rebellion and rape of a juvenile, with their maximum sentence replaced by life imprisonment.

It is the latest step in a long series of reductions since Vietnam’s 1985 penal code, which included the death penalty for 44 offences.

Several national assembly deputies previously expressed reluctance to remove capital punishment for drug trafficking.

But Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang said evidence showed that several traffickers “had been lured, cheated or forced” into their actions.

“They can still be rehabilitated, educated and given the chance to make amends for their actions,” he said.

“So it’s not necessary to impose the death sentence.” AFP