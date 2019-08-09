Vietnam says Chinese ship has left its waters

HANOI • A Chinese survey ship embroiled in a tense month-long stand-off with Vietnamese vessels has left Vietnam's continental shelf, the South-east Asian nation's Foreign Ministry confirmed yesterday.

Late on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the Haiyang Dizhi 8 vessel, operated by the China Geological Survey, had headed away from Vietnam's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"In the afternoon of Aug 7, the Haiyang Dizhi 8 survey vessel stopped its survey activities and left Vietnam's Exclusive Economic Zone and south-eastern continental shelf," Foreign Ministry spokesman Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular news conference.

She added that the Vietnamese authorities would continue to monitor the location of Chinese vessels in the area.

Since early last month, Vietnamese ships had been closely tracking Chinese vessels operating in the EEZ, the latest confrontation in waters that are a potential global flashpoint as the United States challenges China's sweeping maritime claims.

REUTERS