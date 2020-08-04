Vietnam reports 7th death from coronavirus infection

Medical specialists take testing samples from local residents in a residential area in Danang, Vietnam on Aug 3, 2020.
Medical specialists take testing samples from local residents in a residential area in Danang, Vietnam on Aug 3, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
54 min ago

HANOI (BLOOMBERG) - Vietnam confirmed its seventh coronavirus death, according to the health ministry.

The 62-year-old woman died from Covid-19 and kidney failure. The patient was being treated at Danang Hospital July 18 to July 27 and tested positive for the coronavirus on July 26 before being transferred to a hospital in Hue city.

A number of other virus patients are at high risk of death due to existing health problems, advanced age, health ministry's publication Suc Khoe Doi Song cited deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son.

Vietnam has had 652 coronavirus infections, including 271 cases under treatment.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content