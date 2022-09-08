Vietnam relaxes rules on mask-wearing in many public spaces

The ministry continues to encourage people to wear masks in public. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
6 min ago

HANOI - Vietnam has relaxed rules for wearing masks in many public settings.

Masks are no longer required for public areas such as supermarkets, movie theaters, restaurants, discos, stadiums, parks and other outdoor areas, according to a posting on the government's website, citing a Sept 6 decision by Ministry of Health.

Still, the ministry continues to encourage people to wear masks in public, it said.

Masks are still required on public transport, in healthcare centres, quarantine facilities and areas considered at high risk of an epidemic, the statement said.

Mask-wearing mandates remain for workers who come in direct contact with people at cultural and tourist destinations, trade centres, markets and other places where transactions occur, it said.

People with respiratory diseases or symptoms of Covid-19 must wear masks, the posting said.

BLOOMBERG

