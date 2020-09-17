Vietnam plans to evacuate 1.1 million in storm's path: Media

HANOI (BLOOMBERG) - Provinces along Vietnam's central coastline from Quang Binh to Danang are planning to evacuate 1.1 million people ahead of Tropical Storm Noul's expected landfall on Friday (Sept 18), Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing agriculture minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong during a meeting this morning.

Authorities are ordering boats to return to ports as the military dispatches 256,000 soldiers to the region to assist in emergency operations, the newspaper reported.

More than 500 fishing boats remained at sea as of early this morning.

The Central Highlands, Vietnam's prime coffee producing region, and the southern portions of the central coast are expected to receive rainfall of 50-100mm, the government said yesterday.