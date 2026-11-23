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Thousands of people are expected to be relocated from their land to make way for the new line.

Vietnam has selected a consortium of eight French, South Korean and Vietnamese contractors for a 10.24 trillion dong (S$511 million) contract for surveys, feasibility study and design for the North-South high-speed railway, one of the country’s flagship infrastructure projects.

The consortium, led by France’s Systra, includes three South Korean firms: Sambo Engineering, Yooshin Engineering and Korea National Railway, according to the Vietnamese construction ministry’s news website.

The project management board aims to sign a contract with the group in November.

Under the 30-month agreement, the group will conduct surveys and a feasibility study, carry out front-end engineering design (FEED) and prepare bidding documents for the construction phrase, according to state media.

The work will help determine the project’s technology and investment options, providing the technical basis for subsequent implementation.

The decision marks the first concrete step in Vietnam’s push to build a roughly US$65 billion (S$83 billion) high-speed railway linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, a project expected to reshape transport and economic links along the length of the country.

Construction of the planned line, one of the nation’s biggest-ever infrastructure undertakings, was delayed by a year until the end of 2027 after Vietnam said in September that implementation has been slower than expected.

The group, which includes four Vietnamese companies, is tasked with identifying the route and key locations, including railway stations, bridges and tunnels.

The interim report, due within the first year, must also outline technology options for the government to consider and approve.

The study must meet technical requirements while minimising disruption to local development plans and residents’ daily lives, the ministry publication said.

Thousands of people are expected to be relocated from their land to make way for the new line.

Vietnam’s Parliament on Nov 21 passed land law amendments aimed at speeding up site clearance for projects, including the expropriation of land in ​the case of some special projects, as the government targets economic growth of at least 10% this year.

When completed, the high-speed rail project is set to have a total length of approximately 1,541km, and reduce the journey time from the current 30 hours to around five. BLOOMBERG