Vietnam health ministry reports second Covid-19 death

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam's Health Ministry reported the country's second Covid-19 death late on Friday (July 31).

The 61-year-old man died on Friday afternoon at a hospital in Danang city, where Vietnam last week detected its first domestically transmitted coronavirus infections in more than three months, the ministry said in a statement.

The country, which has recorded 546 coronavirus infections since its first cases were detected in January, reported its first coronavirus death earlier on Friday.

 
 

