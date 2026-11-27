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Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said Vietnam has recently made very strong commitments and has essentially concluded negotiations on a trade agreement with the US.

HANOI – Vietnam expects to sign a trade deal with the US that will result in a significantly lower final tariff rate as the two countries inch closer to a reciprocal trade agreement.

“Vietnam has recently made very strong commitments and has essentially concluded negotiations” on a trade agreement with the US, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said in Hanoi on Nov 27.

“Currently, both sides are finalising technical details for the signing of the agreement and the applicable tax rates will be significantly lower than the maximum levels recently announced by the US.”

The signing and implementation of the agreement would provide “a stable and favourable environment for Vietnamese and US businesses and investors, as well as international investors,” Hung said.

The South-east Asian manufacturing hub has spent months negotiating with Washington, with transshipment and non-tariff barriers among the main sticking points.

The US has announced plans to impose new tariffs on 14 economies in Asia and Europe, with rates varying by country, although they could secure lower rates by cutting deals with Washington.

The proposed US tariffs could rise as high as 35% for Vietnam versus 20% if a mutual deal is struck.

After the US announcement, Vietnam’s trade and industry ministry said it would fully participate in the next steps of the US investigation, including attending public hearings, presenting its views and responding to questions from the USTR.

Vietnamese foreign ministry officials also urged the US to make an “objective and balanced assessment” of efforts the country has made so far.

Authorities are ready to share more information and clarify policies and regulations as the government continues direct consultations with US counterparts “in the spirit of goodwill,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said at a Nov 26 briefing.

Vietnam and the US have completed discussions on most issues, with only a few matters remaining, Hang said.

Local companies have however been advised to develop risk-management strategies and contingency plans to cope with changes in the US tariff policy, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai said.

Vietnam posted a US$191 billion (S$246.22 billion) trade surplus with the US in the first nine months of 2026, surpassing US$178 billion in all of 2025, US Census data show.

At the same time, its deficit with China, which supplies most of its imports, ballooned. BLOOMBERG