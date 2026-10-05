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Vietnam busts cat-stealing ring that took 2,700 pets to be slaughtered for food

Fur removal machines, cat traps and measuring scales were among items confiscated during investigations into the alleged cat-stealing ring in Ho Chi Minh City.

HANOI – Vietnamese police have arrested 12 men accused of stealing nearly 2,700 cats during night raids into residential neighbourhoods, taking the pets to be slaughtered for food, police and state media said on Oct 5.

Fur removal machines, cat traps and measuring scales were among items confiscated during investigations into the alleged cat-stealing ring in Ho Chi Minh City.

Consumption of dogs and cats is legal in Vietnam, where many restaurants openly advertise the meat, but vendors are required to obtain certificates showing the origin of the animals.

Media reports have said that stolen cats can be sold at restaurants for at least 70,000 dong (S$3.50) per kg.

The 12 men were arrested on allegations of property theft and admitted “to stealing and trafficking approximately 2,700 cats of various types”, police said in a statement.

Criminal proceedings began on Oct 4, but it was not clear when the men were detained.

The suspects pounced between 11pm and 4am, roaming residential areas on motorbikes in small groups to steal local cats, state media said.

The network was first discovered in July, with police seizing 50 live cats alongside 55 cat traps, two scales and two fur removal machines.

Each team was estimated to have stolen between four and 10 cats per night.

Earlier in 2026, police in Ho Chi Minh City arrested 18 people accused of being part of two separate cat-stealing rings. AFP