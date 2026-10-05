Straitstimes.com header logo

Vietnam busts cat-stealing ring that took 2,700 pets to be slaughtered for food

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Fur removal machines, cat traps and measuring scales were among items confiscated during investigations into the alleged cat-stealing ring in Ho Chi Minh City.

Fur removal machines, cat traps and measuring scales were among items confiscated during investigations into the alleged cat-stealing ring in Ho Chi Minh City.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

  • Vietnamese police arrested 12 men for stealing about 2,700 cats from homes in Ho Chi Minh City to be slaughtered for food.
  • Authorities seized fur removal machines, cat traps, and scales during investigations into the cat-stealing ring.
  • Consumption of cat meat is legal in Vietnam, but vendors must prove the animals' origin; stolen cats sell for at least S$3.50 per kg.

AI generated

HANOI – Vietnamese police have arrested 12 men accused of stealing nearly 2,700 cats during night raids into residential neighbourhoods, taking the pets to be slaughtered for food, police and state media said on Oct 5.

Fur removal machines, cat traps and measuring scales were among items confiscated during investigations into the alleged cat-stealing ring in Ho Chi Minh City.

Consumption of dogs and cats is legal in Vietnam, where many restaurants openly advertise the meat, but vendors are required to obtain certificates showing the origin of the animals.

Media reports have said that stolen cats can be sold at restaurants for at least 70,000 dong (S$3.50) per kg.

The 12 men were arrested on allegations of property theft and admitted “to stealing and trafficking approximately 2,700 cats of various types”, police said in a statement.

Criminal proceedings began on Oct 4, but it was not clear when the men were detained.

The suspects pounced between 11pm and 4am, roaming residential areas on motorbikes in small groups to steal local cats, state media said.

The network was first discovered in July, with police seizing 50 live cats alongside 55 cat traps, two scales and two fur removal machines.

Each team was estimated to have stolen between four and 10 cats per night.

Earlier in 2026, police in Ho Chi Minh City arrested 18 people accused of being part of two separate cat-stealing rings. AFP

More on this topic
Stolen felines reunited with owners after Vietnam cat-meat bust
Ho Chi Minh City seizes over 8,000kg of unquarantined meat in large-scale food safety crackdown
See more on

Vietnam

Police

Animals

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.