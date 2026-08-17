Vietnam aviation body says passenger plane returned to Munich after tail strike, tyre-pressure warnings

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Earlier, Vietnam Airlines had said the flight had returned because of a “technical issue”.

HANOI - Vietnam’s aviation authority said warnings of a tail strike on the runway and low tyre pressure were triggered shortly after a Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 took off from Munich on Aug 16, prompting the aircraft to return to the German airport at the weekend.

The Hanoi-bound aircraft circled for more than two hours to burn fuel before returning to Munich after reportedly over running the runway during takeoff, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

“After take-off, warnings were triggered indicating contact between the aircraft’s tail and the runway and low tyre pressure,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said in a statement issued late on Aug 16.

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines had said the flight had returned because of a “technical issue”.

The carrier said all 271 passengers and 16 crew members were safe.

Munich Airport said the aircraft was unable to taxi from the north runway under its own power after landing and remained stranded, impacting airport operations.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is currently liaising with the German investigation authority to coordinate efforts and request the prompt provision of information regarding the incident and the investigation process,” the CAAV said.

The German authorities are leading the probe under international aviation rules, the CAAV said, adding that Vietnam’s Council for the Investigation of Serious Incidents and Aircraft Accidents would assist in the investigation.

Vietnam Airlines has arranged alternative travel for affected passengers on its own flights and services operated by other airlines, while providing accommodation, meals and ground transportation for those awaiting replacement flights, Vietnamese state media reported. REUTERS