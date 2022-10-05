Vietnam asks Netflix to stop showing 'Little Women' over war depiction

HANOI - Vietnam requested Netflix to stop showing the South Korean TV drama "Little Women" in the nation beginning Wednesday over alleged distortions of the Vietnam War that violate media and cinema laws, the newspaper Tuoi Tre reported, citing Mr Le Quang Tu Do, head of the Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information.

The alleged violations are depicted in episodes 3 and 8 when actors speak about the war, the report said.

Netflix, seeking an extension to the take-down request, said it would complete it within this week, the news website VnExpress reported, citing Mr Do.

Netflix's Vietnam media representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The South-east Asian country in 2019 ordered theatres to pull the movie "Abominable" over depictions in the film of China's version of its maritime boundaries with its neighbour in the sea. BLOOMBERG