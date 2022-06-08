Vietnam arrests health minister, mayor over Covid-19 test-kit scandal

HANOI • Vietnam's police have arrested the health minister and Hanoi mayor following claims that they were involved in a US$170 million (S$234 million) coronavirus test-kit scandal, said the Public Security Ministry yesterday.

The arrests come as the Communist nation ramps up an anti-corruption drive in the wake of the Viet A scandal, in which officials were bribed to supply hospitals with vastly overpriced test kits.

The Public Security Ministry issued an arrest warrant late yesterday for health minister Ngoc Anh over accusations of "violating regulations on management and use of state assets, causing loss and waste" during his term as minister of science and technology, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

A warrant has also been issued for Hanoi mayor Nguyen Thanh Long for "abusing positions and powers while performing official duties".

"After being approved by the Supreme People's Procuracy, the Ministry of Public Security has implemented the decisions and orders in accordance with law," the statement on the website added.

The authorities had removed both men from their Communist Party memberships before arresting them. Several other provincial Centres for Disease Control (CDC) officials have been arrested in recent months over their involvement in the making of Viet A's coronavirus test-kits.

Viet A's director-general Phan Quoc Viet faces charges of bribing health officials to sell the company's kits to hospitals and provincial CDCs at prices significantly higher than the production cost.

The latest moves come amid investigations into alleged illicit activities - from stock price manipulation to property fraud.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE