Vietnam arrests 6 people, seizes 13,715 tonnes of ore in rare earth case

HANOI - Police in Vietnam have arrested six people and seized 13,715 tonnes of rare earth ores in what they said was an illegal rare earth mining case, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

Those arrested include Doan Van Huan, the chairman of Thai Duong Group that operates a rare earth mine in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai, the ministry said in a statement.

Police accused Huan of illegally making 632 billion dong (S$35 million) from his company’s “illegal mining activities” according to the statement.

Luu Anh Tuan, chairman of Vietnam Rare Earth JSC (VTRE), was also among those arrested, accused of forging value added tax receipts in trading rare earth with Thai Duong Group, it said.

Calls to Thai Duong Group and Tuan went unanswered on Friday. REUTERS