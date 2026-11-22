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The revised law overhauls the land-pricing mechanism to simplify valuation procedures and improve transparency.

HANOI – Vietnam’s National Assembly passed land law amendments aimed at speeding up site clearance and unblocking of property and infrastructure projects as the government seeks to achieve its multiyear double-digit economic growth target.

The revised law overhauls the land-pricing mechanism to simplify valuation procedures and improve transparency, according to a statement released at the Parliament on Nov 21, when lawmakers voted to approve the law.

Compensation and resettlement of residents when the state takes land must ensure “objectivity, fairness, openness, transparency and timeliness” for sustainable development, the revised law said.

The newly passed law also allows land clearance to begin before compensation and resettlement plans are approved for certain projects.

Those include nationally important and urgent public investment projects as well as those supported by more than 75% of affected land users.

The South-east Asian nation is targeting economic growth of at least 10% in 2026 and investing heavily in infrastructure as it seeks to achieve high-income status by 2045.

The revisions will help remove institutional bottlenecks and unlock land resources, the government said in August.

Reforming the valuation method will ensure that prices are data-driven and transparent, it said, while preventing price manipulation.

The changes are intended to reassure investors and speed up development timelines, but have raised concerns about safeguards for residents if their land is seized.

Rapid construction of priority projects is creating upheaval across Vietnam, leading to disputes over clearance and resettlement plans that are holding up some high-profile ventures and exacerbating long-standing tensions over land rights.

The amendments also revise regulations on land allocation, leasing and changes in land-use purposes.

Local governments will be given greater powers to decide on land pricing, compensation packages, and overall land management.

A digital land database will be established and more registration and certification processes will be moved online in an effort to streamline systems.

The law is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2027, while the new land-pricing mechanism is expected to apply from Jan 1, 2028.

Parliament also revised the housing law in a bid to boost the supply of affordable and social accommodation.

The reworked law, which will take effect on July 1, 2027, is expected to address obstacles in project implementation and also tighten rules on home ownership by foreigners.

Lawmakers also approved amendments to the real estate business law, which will be effective from July 2027.

The revised legislation aims to strengthen transparency in real estate transactions, improve regulatory oversight and prevent speculation and market manipulation, while addressing legal bottlenecks in property development and boosting tax revenue, according to a separate statement released by the Parliament on Nov 21. BLOOMBERG