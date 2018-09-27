Video of Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla, 76, joining his granddaughter in dance goes viral

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Footage of Vice-President Jusuf Kalla dancing with his granddaughter Jamila on video-sharing application Tik Tok went viral on Wednesday (Sept 26).

In the 20-second clip, Jamila is seen filming herself dancing to Dutch rapper Dopebwoy's song Cartier, when the Vice-President entered the room and joined her.

Dressed in pyjamas, Mr Kalla follows Jamila's moves, waving his hands in the air.

The Vice-President's spokesman, Mr Husain Abdullah, told kompas.com that the video had actually been recorded in August, adding that it was initially meant for Jamila's friends.

He confirmed that the spontaneous dance-off took place in the Vice-President's official residence on Jl. Diponegoro in Menteng, Central Jakarta.

"It was spontaneous. JK (Mr Kalla) likes to play with his grandchildren," Mr Husain said.

Mr Kalla reportedly had no qualms with the footage going viral.

It is currently available on Mr Husain's Instagram account @husainabdullah1, in which the spokesman referred to the dance moves as Joget JK (the JK Dance).