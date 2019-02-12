Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Malaysia goes viral

TAIPING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video of a dog being dragged on the road by a pick-up truck, supposedly near Jalan Kota here, has gone viral on social media.

In the 42-second clip, a white-coloured dog can be seen being dragged from the back of the vehicle by its leash.

Acting Taiping police chief Razlan Abdul Hamid said police received a report on the incident on Monday (Feb 11) at about 3.35pm.

He said the incident occurred on Sunday night and the man involved was arrested the next day.

"We have also taken statements from the vehicle owner, who said that his 58-year-old father was the one behind the wheel during the incident."

"The man had allegedly wanted to abandon the dog because it was always biting the wiring at his house," he said, adding that the dog had been under the man's care since it was a year old.

"The man claimed he was not aware that the dog, which had been placed in the back of the vehicle, had fallen off and was being dragged," he added.

Superintendent Razlan said the case would be investigated under Section 44 (1)(a) of the Animals Act for animal cruelty.