Video allegedly of S’porean stealing RON95 petrol in Malaysia flagged as fake, misleading

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The car in the video is believed to be a Malaysian car.

PETALING JAYA - A post on social media supposedly showing a Singaporean “stealing” subsidised RON95 petrol in Malaysia has gone viral and drawn strong backlash online.

The post, which went viral on Threads, showed a video of a person holding a Singaporean passport next to a yellow fuel pump nozzle, the standard colour for RON95 petrol, which is specifically used as subsidised fuel for Malaysians only.

The post was accompanied by a caption: “How to piss off Malaysians as a Singaporean. Step one. Steal their oil.”

The post quickly garnered negative feedback on social media, with many describing the act as irresponsible and deliberately violating Malaysian laws in pursuit of cheap publicity.

A Threads user replied sarcastically: “How to know a poor Singaporean. Step one. Can’t afford to buy petrol in their own country.”

Another Threads user said the perpetrator was openly displaying his own stupidity on social media. He also satirised the account owner, who he said comes from a First-World developed country but behaves like a “pokai”, or broke, person in order to save money.

Another Threads user even replied that he would be filing a police report over the post.

However, the public outrage and infamy might have been the goal for the person behind the post, as it has been flagged as fake or misleading by a news portal.

The news outlet pointed to several inconsistent details like the price shown on the pump and the type of car in the video that may suggest that the video was taken some time in January instead of recently.

Malaysia banned foreign-registered vehicles from buying RON95 petrol starting April 1.

The car in the video is also believed to be a Malaysian car, reported the portal. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK