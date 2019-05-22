Victorious Jokowi vows to work for all

President Joko Widodo taking photographs with residents of a slum area in Jakarta following his victory speech yesterday, in which he pledged to be a leader and protector of all Indonesians.
President Joko Widodo, who has been re-elected for a second term, pledged yesterday to all Indonesians to be their leader and protector.

The official results of the April 17 presidential election showed him winning 55.5 per cent of the votes against Mr Prabowo Subianto's 44.5 per cent.

"We will translate the trust and mandate of the people into development programmes that are fair and equitable for all groups and societies from all corners of Indonesia," Mr Joko said at a brief news conference after the General Elections Commission announced in the morning its final tally of the ballots.

Mr Prabowo, as expected, rejected the vote tally over claims of electoral fraud, and said that he plans to file a challenge against the election results in the Constitutional Court.

