Victims reject apology by last surviving Bali bomber

JAKARTA -The last surviving bomber in the Bali blasts that killed more than 200 people two decades ago expressed regret for the deadliest terror attack in South-east Asia ahead of its 20th anniversary on Wednesday, but victims have rejected his apology.

Commemorations were held on the Indonesian island of Bali and across Australia on Wednesday as survivors, alongside families and friends of the victims, gathered to mark the 20-year anniversary of the Bali bombing - one of the world's deadliest militant attacks.

Ali Imron was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the blasts that ripped through a nightclub and a bar on the Indonesian resort island, killing 202 people including 88 Australians.

"I will regret it until I die. And I will apologise until I die," he told AFP uncuffed in front of an Indonesian flag and a picture of President Joko Widodo at Jakarta's sprawling metro police headquarters.

His apology came ahead of the bombing's 20th anniversary.

But victims and the Australian government have refused to accept the remorse of the remaining members of the Bali bomb cell.

"When people are in a bind they will say anything to get out of the problem," said Ms Thiolina Marpaung, a 47-year-old survivor left with permanent eye injuries.

"He said that because he was sentenced to life," she added.

Imron helped mastermind the bombings. He built the devices, planted a bomb outside the US consulate in Bali, and trained the attackers who detonated a suicide vest and a van loaded with explosives. The 52-year-old is the only living Bali bomber still alive after the attack. Now he languishes in a drug offenders' facility, instead of prison, after claiming repentance.

His brothers Amrozi and Mukhlas were executed by firing squad on a central Javan prison island. But Imron was saved from execution after showing remorse and divulging the plot to investigators.

The convicted mass murderer now helps the Indonesian government in a deradicalisation programme experts criticise for its ineffectiveness.

Indonesia in August approved parole for Bali bomb-maker Umar Patek. After his capture in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad in 2011, he claims to have rehabilitated after serving half of his 20-year sentence. But Jakarta has held off freeing him after angering the Australian government.

"We have made representations to the Indonesian government about the release of individuals convicted for their role in the Bali bombing, noting the distress it would cause victims and families," an Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman told AFP.

Imron is hoping for a similar decision on his sentence. He said he submitted a request for a presidential pardon this year but received no response. There have been no reports of Indonesian officials discussing his release.

On Wednesday, survivors of the Bali bombing, alongside families and friends of the victims, prayed and laid wreaths, joining gatherings held near the site of the blasts in Indonesia and across Australia.

A ceremony, including peace prayers and the symbolic release of 20 birds, was among several events taking place on the predominantly Hindu island, including at a memorial erected in the area of the blasts.

"The memorial for us is to remember, to remind everyone there was a terrorist attack there and that we don't want it to happen again," said Ms Ni Luh Erniati, who lost her husband in the attack and joined the morning prayers in Bali with her children.

