Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Outspoken family members have been repeatedly harassed by Duterte supporters in the Philippines, where AFP fact-checkers have tracked hundreds of posts promoting misinformation ahead of the trial.

MANILA – A pastor held an outstretched hand over Llore Pasco’s head on Nov 26 , offering a blessing for her journey to The Hague and a prayer for accountability for the man she is going to see: ex-Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

The 72-year-old masseuse and mother of two sons killed in the former president’s bloody drug war is one of a handful of relatives who will be present at the International Criminal Court when he goes on trial on Nov 30 for the crime against humanity of murder.

Duterte, 81, has been held in detention at The Hague since his arrest on an ICC warrant and deportation to the Netherlands in March 2025.

At a gathering in Manila before her flight, Pasco said she only wanted the former president to “answer for what he has done”.

“I’m a bit scared, but on the other hand, we are thankful that we will be able to see him in person, because that is proof that he is fit to stand trial,” she said.

“I will be waiting to hear how he will reply to the questions thrown at him,” Pasco added, saying she was carrying “the trust and hope of the mothers of EJK (extrajudicial killings) victims” with her.

Outspoken family members like Pasco have been repeatedly harassed by Duterte supporters in the Philippines, where AFP fact-checkers have tracked hundreds of posts promoting misinformation ahead of the trial.

‘Afraid to talk’

On Nov 24 , Pasco said she and other mothers had initially been “afraid to talk”.

But the encouragement of clergy, non-profit organisations and others “gave us the courage to speak out... Tell what really happened”.

Still, she avoids social media when she can these days.

“I no longer read comments, because they are really hurtful. I also tell myself, I do not really know them, and they do not know my sons.”

Security guard Crisanto Lozano, a father of four, and his brother Juan Carlos were 34 and 31 respectively when they were shot dead by police.

With her trip to the airport just hours away, Pasco said she still talked to her sons, seeking their guidance.

“I’ve been telling them that we will fight for them. That’s what I tell them whenever I see their pictures and visit their graves.”

Dahlia Cuartero, whose son was also among the drug war’s dead, will not be making the journey to The Hague, but told AFP she was excited by what she called a “first step towards justice”.

“We’ve travelled a long way, but justice is still a long way off.”

“The 10-year wait of the families was no joke, so we are eagerly awaiting to witness on Nov 30.” AFP