Various virtual activities to mark Independence Day

JAKARTA • Indonesia is being forced to go virtual with its 76th Independence Day celebrations, as the South-east Asian country fights one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in the region.

President Joko Widodo kicked off the day by leading a remembrance ceremony at the Kalibata Heroes' Cemetery, a military cemetery in South Jakarta, in the wee hours yesterday, to pay tribute to the country's fallen heroes, the Antara News reported.

The theme for this year's anniversary is "Indonesia Resilient, Indonesia Grows".

A flag-raising ceremony was held in Jakarta later in the morning, with a limited number of attendees on site.

The event was live-streamed, with Mr Widodo calling on the public to celebrate the event virtually due to the current pandemic.

Indonesians are encouraged to take part in virtual activities, including art performances, entertainment programmes and games, that have been planned throughout this month, said Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.

To date, Indonesia has reported more than 3.8 million Covid-19 cases with around 120,000 deaths.

Security was tightened ahead of the Independence Day events to prevent militant attacks, with dozens of terrorist suspects having been arrested in several provinces since last Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.