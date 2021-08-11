Vaccinated Malaysians in S'pore welcome KL's home quarantine rule

JOHOR BARU • Fully vaccinated Malaysians in Singapore are elated by the news that they can quarantine at home when they return from the Republic instead of spending two weeks at a hotel.

While describing the move as timely, some hope Singapore will reciprocate by reducing its two-week compulsory quarantine period.

Technician Iskandar Mat Jusoh, 37, who has received both shots of a Covid-19 vaccine, said the announcement by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would benefit many who were hoping to return home from Singapore.

"This will not just save money, but will also allow people to have a longer reunion with their families," he said.

Mr Iskandar, who last met his wife and 10-year-old son in person last year, said he would have to fork out more than $2,000 in quarantine charges upon returning to Singapore.

Ms Nurbayzura Basaruddin, who works as a fast-food outlet manager in Singapore, will not be going home any time soon, owing to the cost of quarantine in Singapore.

Ms Nurbayzura, 34, said: "I really miss my husband and four young children as I have not been back home since the lockdown started in March last year.

"I have already had both my vaccination shots and may come back only next year. I hope that the Singapore Government can also consider some leeway for those who are fully vaccinated."

Project manager Danny Tay, 43, said the latest home quarantine announcement was something many Malaysians were looking forward to, especially those who had not seen their families since the border closure in March last year.

"This will also help ease the financial burden of those who have lost their jobs in Singapore and want to return home," he said, adding that he would wait a while longer for the cases in Malaysia to dip before returning home.

Walk-in vaccination was expanded nationwide in Malaysia this month to certain groups of people, including foreigners.

Mr M. Suresh, 33, who is a permanent resident in Singapore, where he works in the food and beverage industry, hoped that his 14-day quarantine period could be shortened. "I returned on Aug 6 and am serving a 14-day quarantine stay in Johor Baru... I hope to spend more time with my son, daughter and wife," he said.

Mr Suresh, who is fully inoculated, said he planned to move his family to Singapore as he missed watching his children grow up. "I hope that Singapore will also help relax the quarantine period for those fully vaccinated," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK