Use of Sumatran elephants in post-flood clean-up in Indonesia’s Aceh draws criticism
JAKARTA - The Indonesian government is facing mounting public criticism after deploying trained Sumatran elephants to help clear flood debris in Aceh,
flood debris in Aceh,a move that activists and lawmakers say puts the endangered species at unnecessary risk.
Mr Daniel Johan, a member of the House of Representatives’ Commission IV overseeing agriculture, forestry and fisheries, said the decision violates fundamental conservation principles.