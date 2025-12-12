Use of Sumatran elephants in post-flood clean-up in Indonesia’s Aceh draws criticism

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Officers of the Indonesian Ministry of the Environment and Forestry ride Sumatran elephants among the debris in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Indonesia, on Dec 8.

JAKARTA - The Indonesian government is facing mounting public criticism after deploying trained Sumatran elephants to help clear flood debris in Aceh, a move that activists and lawmakers say puts the endangered species at unnecessary risk.

Mr Daniel Johan, a member of the House of Representatives’ Commission IV overseeing agriculture, forestry and fisheries, said the decision violates fundamental conservation principles.