Use of offline messaging app soars amid Internet disruption

SINGAPORE, NEW YORK • Offline messaging app Bridgefy said it was downloaded more than one million times in Myanmar, after the country's military seized power on Monday and temporarily disrupted Internet traffic.

The Mexican start-up, which gained popularity during Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests last year, tweeted that it hoped people in Myanmar would find its app "useful during tough times".

After the country's democratically elected leaders were arrested, phone and Internet connections were disrupted in Yangon, the capital Naypyitaw and some other parts of the country.

Communications had been restored by late Monday but, in social media posts seen by Reuters, activists in Myanmar encouraged the download of Bridgefy as a solution to possible further shutdowns.

Bridgefy chief executive Jorge Rios told Reuters that between Monday and Tuesday evening, the app had been downloaded more than 1.1 million times. The country has an estimated 22 million social media users.

Bridgefy, whose backers include Twitter co-founder Biz Stone and which has also been used at anti-government rallies in Thailand, is one of several apps based on Bluetooth that use mesh networks to allow users to communicate without an Internet connection.

These apps have gained popularity globally, especially in countries which have a history of imposing restrictions on social media platforms and Internet providers - though security experts are concerned they can be penetrated, exposing users to surveillance risks.

Meanwhile, Facebook said on Tuesday that it had removed a page linked to Myanmar's military-owned TV network.

United Nations human rights investigators previously said hate speech on Facebook had played a key role in fomenting violence in Myanmar. The platform banned the TV network in 2018.

Facebook is treating the country's situation as an emergency and is taking temporary measures to protect against harm such as removing content that praises or supports the coup, according to a spokesman.

