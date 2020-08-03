Use of MySejahtera contact tracing app to be mandatory in all premises, says Malaysian senior minister

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian government has decided to mandate the use of contact tracing app MySejahtera in all premises, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday (Aug 3).

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said regulation related to the measure will be gazetted by the Attorney-General's Chambers in the near future.

"We have made the decision that every premises must use the MySejahtera app. It is all right if they want to use other apps in addition to the MySejahtera App, such as Selangkah. But they must have the MySejahtera app," he said.

"However, exemptions will be given to premises in rural areas that do not have stable Internet connectivity - they are allowed to keep manual records."

Mr Ismail Sabri also confirmed that four sub-districts in Kedah would be placed under targeted enhanced movement control order (MCO).

The order will be imposed in Ah, Hosba, and Binjal in Kubang Pasu as well as in Kampung Ulu, Padang Sanai in Padang Terap.

He said Health Ministry officials would be testing about 7,000 residents in the affected areas.

There would be roadblocks at entries to the areas, with closures of several main roads nearby.

The order was imposed after 11 new Covid-19 cases reported there were linked to the Sivagangga cluster on Sunday (Aug 2).

The index patient of the cluster is a nasi kandar restaurant owner who returned from Sivagangga, India but did not follow home quarantine rules.