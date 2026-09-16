US, Vietnam firms to sign agreements as To Lam travels to New York, documents show

One internal planning note lists 29 agreements that could be announced on Sept 23 in New York at a business conference to be attended by Vietnamese leader To Lam.

HANOI – A string of agreements by US and Vietnamese corporations involving energy, tech, aviation and financial firms is expected to be announced next week as Vietnamese leader To Lam travels to New York, according to officials and two documents reviewed by Reuters.

Commercial agreements, many of which are expected to be non-binding, have for months been part of Vietnam’s strategy to mollify Washington as the Trump administration threatens new tariffs on the export-reliant South-east Asian nation.

One internal planning note lists 29 agreements that could be announced on Sept 23 in New York at a business conference to be attended by To Lam.

US energy companies Murphy Oil and Chevron are expected to announce agreements with state-owned Petrovietnam, while ExxonMobil is slated to announce an accord with Vietnam Refinery and Petrochemical Corp, the country’s second-largest refinery.

In February, the refinery signed a non-binding oil supply agreement with Chevron, but no subsequent purchase was announced. Murphy Oil is active in oil and gas exploration in Vietnam, while ExxonMobil operates the country’s largest gas field, which remains untapped.

The agreements are to be announced on To Lam’s last day in New York before he travels to Canada for a state visit.

He is expected to speak at the UN General Assembly on Sept 22 and hold meetings with several US corporations, three officials said. His schedule has not been officially announced yet.

His trip is also aimed at making progress on trade talks with the US and possibly to agree on a trade deal, which has been under negotiation for more than a year, two of the officials said.

But a meeting with US President Donald Trump is not certain, the sources said. Trump’s schedule has not yet been confirmed, a White House official said on Sept 15 .

Neither Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry nor any of the companies cited in this article immediately responded to requests for comment, with some contacted outside business hours.

Aviation, tech

The document, which is subject to change and does not indicate the content of the planned agreements, also lists several deals involving Vietnam’s largest private airline, Vietjet, including deals with aviation partners and SpaceX.

The company is expected to announce the leasing of as many as 22 planes from four aviation leasing companies, including 17 Boeing 737 jets and five Airbus A321neos, according to a separate Vietjet document.

The planned contract with SpaceX is for the provision of satellite internet services from Starlink to 120 Vietjet aircraft, according to the Vietjet document.

The airline also plans to sign memoranda of understanding with US jet engine maintenance firms, according to the documents.

The provisional list also includes an unspecified agreement between Meta and Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture and a separate agreement between US chip giant Qualcomm and Vietnamese telecommunications firm VNPT. Qualcomm is already active in the roll-out of Vietnam’s 5G network, while Meta’s Facebook is the most popular social media platform in the Communist-ruled nation.

Visa, Mastercard and Citibank are also expected to announce agreements with financial and hospitality partners in Vietnam, according to the document. REUTERS