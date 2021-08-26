US to give Vietnam a million more Covid-19 vaccine doses

HANOI • The United States will donate one million Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vice-President Kamala Harris told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a meeting in Hanoi yesterday.

Ms Harris also launched the South-east Asia regional office for the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Hanoi.

The latest vaccine donation was in addition to the five million doses that Washington had given to Vietnam, as reported by the US embassy in Hanoi last month.

Vaccines have been at the forefront of an American diplomatic offensive in South-east Asia, with the region accounting for a fifth of all doses the US has given globally.

The Biden administration is aiming to bolster ties with countries in China's backyard, with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and now Ms Harris visiting the region.

Vietnam had successfully contained the coronavirus for most of last year but since April has been dealing with a large Covid-19 outbreak in Ho Chi Minh City, driven by Delta. Daily infections jumped above 10,000 for the first time this month, overloading hospitals in the southern part of the country and raising case fatality rates.

Vietnam, a key part of the global supply chain, is now scrambling to secure more vaccines. Prime Minister Chinh sent a letter to the World Health Organisation on Tuesday urging its vaccine-sharing facility Covax to prioritise Vietnam "in the fastest manner and with the largest volume possible".

Just 1.9 per cent of Vietnam's population have been fully vaccinated, based on data compiled by Bloomberg, among the lowest vaccination rates anywhere in Asia.

Vietnam said on Tuesday that China would give it another two million doses.

