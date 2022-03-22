US says Myanmar army carried out genocide against Rohingya

WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally declared yesterday that the Myanmar military's attacks on the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017 were "genocide", saying there was "clear intent" to destroy the Muslim minority. "I have determined that members of the Burmese military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya," Mr Blinken said.

"The military's intent went beyond ethnic cleansing to the actual destruction of Rohingya," Mr Blinken said at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, where an exhibit on "Burma's Path to Genocide" - using a former name for the country - is on display.

"The attack against Rohingya was widespread and systematic, which is crucial for reaching a determination of crimes against humanity," Mr Blinken added.

Myanmar's armed forces launched a military operation in 2017 that forced the mainly Muslim Rohingya from their homes and into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they recounted killings, mass rape and arson.

Today, around 850,000 Rohingya are languishing in camps in Bangladesh, while another 600,000 members of the community remain in Myanmar's Rakhine state where they report widespread oppression. Last year, Myanmar's military seized power in a coup.

US officials and an outside law firm had earlier gathered evidence in an effort to acknowledge quickly the seriousness of the atrocities, but then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to make a determination.

Mr Blinken ordered his own "legal and factual analysis", the US officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The analysis concluded the Myanmar army is committing genocide and Washington believes the formal determination will increase international pressure to hold the junta accountable. "It's going to make it harder for them to commit further abuses," said one senior State Department official.

Myanmar's military has denied committing genocide against the Rohingya, who are denied citizenship in Myanmar, and said it was conducting an operation against terrorists in 2017.

A United Nations fact-finding mission concluded in 2018 that the military's campaign included "genocidal acts", but Washington referred at the time to the atrocities as "ethnic cleansing", a term that has no legal definition under international criminal law.

"It's really signalling to the world and especially to victims and survivors within the Rohingya community and more broadly that the United States recognises the gravity of what's happening," a second senior State Department official said of Mr Blinken's announcement yesterday.

A genocide determination does not automatically unleash punitive US action.

Since the Cold War, the State Department has formally used the term six times to describe massacres in Bosnia, Rwanda, Iraq and Darfur, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's attacks on Yazidis and other minorities, and most recently last year, over China's treatment of Uighurs and other Muslims. China denies the genocide claims.

Ms Thin Thin Hlaing, a Rohingya rights activist, welcomed the US move but added: "My parents, my sister and my niece still have to live in camps in bad conditions and with no standard of human rights."

Mr David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in Myanmar, said: "The Myanmar military didn't care about the accusations when they started, and given they're now fighting almost everyone else in the country, I doubt this finding will affect them in any way."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS